Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,122 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.44% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $36,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 196.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 66.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.15.

ASND stock opened at $182.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.46 and a 200-day moving average of $151.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 0.78. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.74). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 4,042.79% and a negative return on equity of 55.72%. Analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

