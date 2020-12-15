Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,788 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of The Progressive worth $32,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the third quarter valued at $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 21.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the third quarter worth about $83,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $3,204,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,227,511.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total transaction of $310,896.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $11,425,535. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR opened at $94.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $102.05. The company has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PGR. ValuEngine downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Progressive from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.77.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

