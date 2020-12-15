Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,083 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.24% of Abiomed worth $29,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 287.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 15.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 10.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Abiomed by 221.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after acquiring an additional 33,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abiomed by 7.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $267.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.32. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $319.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $403,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,689,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.40.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

