Sei Investments Co. Purchases 36,051 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,051 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.21% of Sun Communities worth $32,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 5,528.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,372,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,548 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth about $67,840,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at about $66,188,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,982,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,976,000 after acquiring an additional 318,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 492,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,856,000 after acquiring an additional 308,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

SUI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

NYSE:SUI opened at $143.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.78, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.34 and a 52 week high of $173.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.15 and a 200 day moving average of $143.09.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.60). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.