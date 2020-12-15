Sei Investments Co. Purchases 39,270 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 834,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,270 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $33,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $227,000.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,250.81 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.51 million. SailPoint Technologies had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $170,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,420.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $151,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,175.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $2,407,759. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAIL shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised SailPoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.