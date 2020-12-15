Sei Investments Co. Purchases 95,041 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 783,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 95,041 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.21% of Ventas worth $32,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,722,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,964,000 after acquiring an additional 409,729 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 1,705.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 20.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,850,000 after buying an additional 115,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ventas by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 193,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 18,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VTR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of VTR opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $63.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.72.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $918.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

