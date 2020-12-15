Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 386.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 816,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 648,441 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.42% of CubeSmart worth $26,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.73.

CubeSmart stock opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $35.77.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.17). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.11%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $844,381.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,380.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

