Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505,719 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,203 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Applied Materials worth $29,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 62,210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,554 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT opened at $88.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $90.52. The company has a market cap of $80.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.54.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

