Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 239,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,087 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $27,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 53.5% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,222,550 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $129.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $134.24. The firm has a market cap of $160.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.38.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.