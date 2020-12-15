Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 394,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,023 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $29,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $84.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.10.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. BidaskClub raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Argus cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.55.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

