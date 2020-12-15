Sei Investments Co. Sells 14,054 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 608,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,054 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $34,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $14,506,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,416,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $450,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,629,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,710.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.47.

NYSE RTX opened at $70.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $107.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

