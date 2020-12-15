Sei Investments Co. Sells 26,497 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080,987 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 26,497 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of General Motors worth $32,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in General Motors by 758.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,563,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 454,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $19,593,627.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 441,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,054,334.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,764,884 shares of company stock valued at $75,884,706 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.68. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $46.71. The firm has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.39.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

