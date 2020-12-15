Sei Investments Co. Sells 27,770 Shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 27,770 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.46% of Dunkin’ Brands Group worth $31,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,372,000 after purchasing an additional 66,737 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 122.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,340,000 after buying an additional 428,104 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group during the second quarter worth $372,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 326,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 154,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DNKN shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dunkin’ Brands Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $106.50 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.62.

NASDAQ DNKN opened at $106.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.91. Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.77.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $361.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.65 million. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 39.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dunkin’ Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

