Sei Investments Co. Sells 49,517 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 623,895 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 49,517 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $36,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 240,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,048,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 99,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 18,214 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in CVS Health by 6.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 65,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 98,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 5.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,975,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $290,568,000 after acquiring an additional 273,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE:CVS opened at $69.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.