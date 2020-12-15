Sei Investments Co. Trims Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,765 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Humana were worth $34,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.05.

HUM stock opened at $388.23 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $474.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $414.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.10. The company has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

