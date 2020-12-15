SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $39.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SKYW. ValuEngine raised SkyWest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWest from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut SkyWest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $66.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average of $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.90.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. SkyWest had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SkyWest will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in SkyWest by 298.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in SkyWest by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in SkyWest by 438.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

