SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SM Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.97.

Shares of SM opened at $5.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08. SM Energy has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 5.52.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 55.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

