Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2020

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $335.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SNOW. Citigroup started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Summit Insights started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a sell rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snowflake from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $282.55.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $329.15 on Friday. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $208.55 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.75.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.92) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 420,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works

Analyst Recommendations for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit