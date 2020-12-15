Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $335.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SNOW. Citigroup started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Summit Insights started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a sell rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snowflake from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $282.55.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $329.15 on Friday. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $208.55 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.75.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.92) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 420,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

