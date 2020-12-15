Solvay’s (SOLVY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SOLVY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Solvay from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Solvay from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Solvay alerts:

Solvay stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97. Solvay has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $12.03.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.