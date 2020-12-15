Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

SHC stock opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.