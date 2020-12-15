Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the airline’s stock, up from their previous target price of $48.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut Southwest Airlines from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.38.

NYSE:LUV opened at $45.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.13. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post -6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 33.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,417 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 14,473 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 94,511 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 97.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 22,462 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 12.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 572,319 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $19,562,000 after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 66.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,266 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

