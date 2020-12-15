Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) and New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Financial Survey

Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) and New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and New Jersey Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stabilis Solutions $47.07 million 1.11 -$5.72 million N/A N/A New Jersey Resources $2.59 billion 1.28 $169.51 million $1.95 17.66

New Jersey Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Stabilis Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Stabilis Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of New Jersey Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 77.4% of Stabilis Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of New Jersey Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and New Jersey Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stabilis Solutions -20.13% -12.71% -9.65% New Jersey Resources 8.30% 9.43% 3.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stabilis Solutions and New Jersey Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stabilis Solutions 0 1 0 0 2.00 New Jersey Resources 1 2 1 0 2.00

Stabilis Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $0.45, suggesting a potential downside of 85.39%. New Jersey Resources has a consensus target price of $34.33, suggesting a potential downside of 0.28%. Given New Jersey Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe New Jersey Resources is more favorable than Stabilis Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

Stabilis Solutions has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Jersey Resources has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

New Jersey Resources beats Stabilis Solutions on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile

Stabilis Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products. The Power Delivery segment provides electrical and instrumentation construction and installation services; and builds electrical systems. It serves the industrial, energy, mining, utilities and pipelines, commercial, and high horsepower transportation markets. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 547,600 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets. The Clean Energy Ventures segment invests in commercial and residential solar projects located in New Jersey; and onshore wind projects. The Energy Services segment provides unregulated wholesale energy management services to other energy companies and natural gas producers, as well as maintains and transacts a portfolio of physical assets consisting of natural gas storage and transportation contracts in the United States and Canada. The Midstream segment invests in natural gas transportation and storage facilities. The company offers heating, ventilation, and cooling services; holds commercial real estate properties; and provides solar equipment installation, and plumbing repair and installation services, as well as engages in the water appliance sale, installation, and servicing activities. New Jersey Resources Corporation was founded in 1922 and is based in Wall, New Jersey.

