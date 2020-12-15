Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (SLPE.L) (LON:SLPE) Announces GBX 3.30 Dividend

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2020

Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (SLPE.L) (LON:SLPE) announced a dividend on Monday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (SLPE.L) stock opened at GBX 360 ($4.70) on Tuesday. Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 186 ($2.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 402 ($5.25). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 340.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 317.71. The company has a market cap of £553.49 million and a PE ratio of 29.11.

About Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (SLPE.L)

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Dividend History for Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (SLPE.L) (LON:SLPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (SLPE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (SLPE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit