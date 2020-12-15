Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (SLPE.L) (LON:SLPE) Announces GBX 3.30 Dividend

Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (SLPE.L) (LON:SLPE) announced a dividend on Monday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (SLPE.L) stock opened at GBX 360 ($4.70) on Tuesday. Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 186 ($2.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 402 ($5.25). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 340.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 317.71. The company has a market cap of £553.49 million and a PE ratio of 29.11.

Get Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (SLPE.L) alerts:

About Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (SLPE.L)

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (SLPE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (SLPE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.