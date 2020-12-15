Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,286,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 1.23% of Stitch Fix worth $34,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,890,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,005,000 after buying an additional 75,479 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,869,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Stitch Fix by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $64.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -97.08 and a beta of 2.61. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $64.86.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $54,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $142,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 732,926 shares of company stock worth $23,139,154. Company insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SFIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.52.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

