Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Asia and Europe. Sumco Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Sumco alerts:

Sumco stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. Sumco has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.88.

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sumco (SUOPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.