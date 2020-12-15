SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,413,000. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth $83,719,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,346,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $760,135,000 after buying an additional 572,573 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 4,207.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 491,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,808,000 after buying an additional 479,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth $38,264,000. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cross Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.86.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total value of $172,536.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,807.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.12, for a total value of $294,594.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,215.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,636 shares of company stock worth $5,206,768 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNX opened at $79.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $83.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.54.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

