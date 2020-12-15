Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 283 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.23% of CoreSite Realty worth $11,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth $66,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 15.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,193,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 16.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.40.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $118.73 on Tuesday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $90.07 and a 1-year high of $131.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.69%.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $628,798.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,236.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $481,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,703,952.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,066 shares of company stock worth $1,612,364 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

