Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 56,000 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.34% of Lazard worth $11,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 50.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 58,375 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lazard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lazard by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lazard by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,331,000 after purchasing an additional 286,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lazard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $594,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lazard alerts:

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.69. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $44.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $569.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.79 million. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.30.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.