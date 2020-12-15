Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 209.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,350 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 56,400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $10,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.7% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,822 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $105,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,829.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $39,035.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,802.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,227 shares of company stock valued at $35,900,330. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $137.54 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $147.36. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.62 million. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.86.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

