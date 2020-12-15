Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Stock Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $11,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.7% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 75,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $46.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.10.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

