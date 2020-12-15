Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 914 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.06% of CDW worth $10,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CDW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $131.73 on Tuesday. CDW Co. has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $146.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.28 and its 200 day moving average is $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

