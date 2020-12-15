Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,772 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.14% of Watsco worth $12,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Watsco by 9.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Watsco by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 24,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 7.4% in the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco stock opened at $219.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.97 and a 12-month high of $249.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.91 and its 200 day moving average is $217.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

