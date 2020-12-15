Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 115.7% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.9% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 419,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,152,000 after purchasing an additional 80,996 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $141.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

