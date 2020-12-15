Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $11.65 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 1,640.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 379,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,587 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $11,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 4,740.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $38.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.62. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.61 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

In other CF Industries news, Director Celso L. White bought 815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.03 per share, with a total value of $30,994.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,593.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Stephens upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.21.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

