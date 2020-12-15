Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 7,288 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,949 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 34.1% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,261 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $228,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 27.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 262.6% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $3,006,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 923,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,519,381.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total value of $11,798,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,766,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,634 shares of company stock valued at $34,908,893. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $297.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $254.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.69.

NYSE PANW opened at $314.28 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $315.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.73 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.