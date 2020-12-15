Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 13,443 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,443 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $11,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,868,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,534 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $96,990,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1,876.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,041,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,176,000 after purchasing an additional 988,532 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 304.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,864,000 after purchasing an additional 965,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $69,173,000. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $88.42 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $89.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.57 and its 200 day moving average is $78.71. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.27.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

