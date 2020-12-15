Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 280,000 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 854,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 280,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Infosys were worth $11,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Infosys during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 877.6% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.34.

Infosys stock opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $16.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

