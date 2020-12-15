Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 3,555 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $9,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AME. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 17,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $2,113,213.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,192,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,564 shares of company stock worth $2,846,327. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $116.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $121.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.71 and its 200 day moving average is $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.37.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

