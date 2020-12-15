Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 7,725 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,725 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $446,228,000 after buying an additional 5,142,130 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 137.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,575,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $117,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,948 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $682,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 44.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,562,445 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $174,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 353.9% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,475,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $61,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,237 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.46.

NYSE COP opened at $42.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.45 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.