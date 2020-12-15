Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 80,000 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.23% of AGCO worth $12,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in AGCO by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of AGCO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $89.04 on Tuesday. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $99.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. AGCO’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In other AGCO news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total transaction of $613,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,877.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $905,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,084,563.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,968 shares of company stock valued at $22,770,653. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

