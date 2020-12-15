Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TEZNY. ValuEngine cut Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $22.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.48.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Company Profile

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ  per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

