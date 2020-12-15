The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,374 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 34.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,568,000 after buying an additional 71,601 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $766,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,274,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,747,000 after purchasing an additional 228,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $421,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.35. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

