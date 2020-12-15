The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Brinks Company is the global leader in total cash management, secure route-based logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Their customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Their global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of The Brink’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of The Brink’s stock opened at $67.16 on Friday. The Brink’s has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $97.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average of $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.45. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Brink’s will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in The Brink’s by 2,650.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in The Brink’s in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in The Brink’s in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Brink’s in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

The Brink's

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

