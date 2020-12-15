The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of GRC opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $903.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.59. The Gorman-Rupp has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.01.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.98 million for the quarter. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 7.42%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from The Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th.

In related news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $53,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer Angela M. Morehead sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $51,014.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 501 shares in the company, valued at $17,199.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in The Gorman-Rupp during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 80.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Gorman-Rupp during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

