The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Cowen

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GBX. Zacks Investment Research cut The Greenbrier Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut The Greenbrier Companies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Get The Greenbrier Companies alerts:

GBX stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average of $28.21. The Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $36.23.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.14). The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $166,029.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,629.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 4,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $132,096.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,946.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,242 shares of company stock worth $557,398 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.