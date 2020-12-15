The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HHC. ValuEngine downgraded The Howard Hughes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet raised The Howard Hughes from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Howard Hughes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

The Howard Hughes stock opened at $78.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.48 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The Howard Hughes has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $129.74.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $3.03. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $154.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Howard Hughes will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in The Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,178,000. Jet Capital Investors L P raised its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P now owns 395,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,752,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in The Howard Hughes by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at $17,280,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.