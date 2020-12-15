The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Howard Hughes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded The Howard Hughes from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Howard Hughes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.00.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

Shares of HHC stock opened at $78.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The Howard Hughes has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $129.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.48 and a beta of 1.59.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $3.03. The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $154.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Howard Hughes will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Howard Hughes by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,923,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,367,000 after buying an additional 13,904 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Howard Hughes by 2.5% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,212,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,996,000 after buying an additional 29,288 shares in the last quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC lifted its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC now owns 563,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,461,000 after buying an additional 86,997 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 499,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,753,000 after purchasing an additional 257,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 15.6% during the third quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 486,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,024,000 after buying an additional 65,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.