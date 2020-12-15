The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN.L) (LON:SCIN) Declares Dividend of GBX 6.10

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN.L) (LON:SCIN) announced a dividend on Monday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN.L)’s previous dividend of $5.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON SCIN opened at GBX 710 ($9.28) on Tuesday. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 550 ($7.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 847 ($11.07). The company has a market cap of £514.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a current ratio of 638.77 and a quick ratio of 638.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 712.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 727.95.

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

