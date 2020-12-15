The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) & NIO (NYSE:NIO) Head-To-Head Review

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) and NIO (NYSE:NIO) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

This table compares The Shyft Group and NIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Shyft Group -1.43% 23.59% 10.15% NIO -55.72% N/A -31.48%

The Shyft Group has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NIO has a beta of 2.61, indicating that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for The Shyft Group and NIO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Shyft Group 0 0 0 0 N/A NIO 1 5 7 0 2.46

NIO has a consensus price target of $28.69, suggesting a potential downside of 29.99%. Given NIO’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NIO is more favorable than The Shyft Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.6% of The Shyft Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of The Shyft Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of NIO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Shyft Group and NIO’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Shyft Group $756.54 million 1.27 -$12.57 million $1.24 21.74 NIO $1.12 billion 37.41 -$1.62 billion ($1.59) -25.77

The Shyft Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NIO. NIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Shyft Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The Shyft Group beats NIO on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc., through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc., manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV). The FVS segment manufactures and sells various commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. This segment markets its commercial vehicles under the Aeromaster, Velocity, Ultimate, Trademaster, Metromaster, Utilivan, Utilimaster Upfit Services, and Reach brand names. It also installs specialty interior and exterior up-fit equipment for walk-in vans, truck bodies, and passenger vans under Specialty Up-fit name; and provides aftermarket support, including parts sales and field services. The SCV engages in the engineering and manufacture of luxury class A diesel motor home chassis; manufacture and assemble of truck body options for various trades, service truck bodies, stake body trucks, contractor trucks, and dump bed trucks; and provision of chassis and complete vehicle assembly services for military vehicles, drill rigs, shuttle bus chassis, and other specialty chassis and vehicles. This segment also offers assembly services for Isuzu N-gas and F-series chassis; and parts and accessories for its motor home, defense, and specialty chassis, as well as maintenance and repair services for its motor home and specialty chassis. The company sells its products to commercial users, original equipment manufacturers, dealers, individual end users, and municipalities and other governmental entities. The company was formerly known as Spartan Motors, Inc. and changed its name to The Shyft Group, Inc. in June 2020. The Shyft Group, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services. The company was formerly known as NextEV Inc. and changed its name to NIO Inc. in July 2017. NIO Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.