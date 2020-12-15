The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 635,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 78,001 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $12,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $632,483,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in The Williams Companies by 17.7% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,712,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,573 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Williams Companies by 22.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,845,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,121 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $205,877,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in The Williams Companies by 6.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,806,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,053,000 after acquiring an additional 566,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 195.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.07.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

